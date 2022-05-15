Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after buying an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,595,000 after buying an additional 1,135,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.54. 7,948,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,669. The firm has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $94.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

