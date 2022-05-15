Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,924 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $7.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.85. 2,811,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,368. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average of $420.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

