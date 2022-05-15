Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.35. 811,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,960. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average is $300.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

