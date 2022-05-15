Rocket Vault Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

