Robert W. Baird Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $155.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

LCII opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after buying an additional 1,224,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

