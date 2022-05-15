RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the April 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 102.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 525.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGC remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 7,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

