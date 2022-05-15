Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 74.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN opened at 26.70 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.