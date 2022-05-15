Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 74.59.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 26.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 38.28. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.