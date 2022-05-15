Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,100 ($75.21) to GBX 6,000 ($73.97) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($80.14) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($90.00) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.02).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,320 ($65.59) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($53.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,752.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,319.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.34) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.74), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,203.30).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.