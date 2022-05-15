Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RMNI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $511.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,697 shares of company stock valued at $193,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,569,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

