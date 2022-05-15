Richard Gagnon Buys 1,520 Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,098.20.

INE opened at C$17.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.55. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

