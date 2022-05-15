Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives $25.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,291,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 992,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

