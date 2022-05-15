Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $95,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.33. 655,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,030. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

