Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $91,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,070 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI traded up $8.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.99. 2,877,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,190. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.