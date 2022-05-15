Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,307 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $104,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $20.82 on Friday, reaching $336.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.31 and its 200-day moving average is $376.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

