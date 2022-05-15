Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 22,534 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $116,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,099. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.