Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,577 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 967,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $132,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

