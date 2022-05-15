Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $102,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.18. 833,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $487.03 and its 200 day moving average is $544.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

