Rhumbline Advisers Has $79.97 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $79,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.98. 1,355,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.41. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

