Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $86,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.97. The company had a trading volume of 310,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,142. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.12 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

