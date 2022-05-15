Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $98,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 46,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,412. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.