Revolution Populi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,896.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $127,896.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00105079 BTC.

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

