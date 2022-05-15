Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,757 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned 0.36% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 48,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,019. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Equities research analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.