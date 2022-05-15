Reviewing Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $1.23 billion 0.13 -$18.21 million ($0.10) -17.20 American Business Bank $115.40 million 2.99 $39.16 million $4.43 8.74

American Business Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle -0.77% -1.71% -0.23% American Business Bank 33.80% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Supervielle and American Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

American Business Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade finance and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products primarily personal accidents insurance, protected bag insurance, life insurance, and integral insurance policies for entrepreneurs and SMEs; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as an online broker. As of December 31, 2020, it operates through a network of 302 access points, including 185 bank branches, 13 banking payment and collection centers, 79 CCF sales points, 20 consumer finance branches, and 5 MILA's customer support offices, as well as 457 ATMs, 221 self-service terminals, and 256 ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About American Business Bank (Get Rating)

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It has seven offices in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, Woodland Hills, Corona, and Ontario. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

