Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
