Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $22,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

