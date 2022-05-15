Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.89) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.34) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.78) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 629.44 ($7.76).

RTO opened at GBX 518 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.48) and a one year high of GBX 662 ($8.16). The company has a market cap of £9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 517.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.46), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($122,533.69).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

