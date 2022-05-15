Remark (MARK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 96.01% and a net margin of 171.81%. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Get Remark alerts:

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Remark by 152.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Remark by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 381,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Remark during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Remark during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Remark (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.