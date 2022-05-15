Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will report $4.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $3.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,166. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,389,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

