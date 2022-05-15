Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

