Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

