REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $26.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.04 million and the highest is $28.47 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $22.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $152.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $233.49 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGNX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 443,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $898.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.12.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

