Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.52. The stock had a trading volume of 604,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.13 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $678.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

