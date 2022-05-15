Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.