Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $350.38 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $329.63 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

