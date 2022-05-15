Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.64.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

