Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

