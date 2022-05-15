Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,273.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 886,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 849,406 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.