Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $126.15 and a one year high of $176.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.