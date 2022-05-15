Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Splunk by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

