Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period.

Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

