Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $118.69 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65.

