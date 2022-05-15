Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Cummins by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $201.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

