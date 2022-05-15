Refinable Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $1.84 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00525712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00036173 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,312.27 or 1.97192669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

