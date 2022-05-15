Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

RRGB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.60. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

