Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.7% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,568,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 226,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.92. 5,464,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

