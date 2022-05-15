Raymond James Upgrades Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to “Outperform”

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $98.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Shares of DUOL opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.32. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 136,968 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 741,567 shares of company stock worth $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares worth $253,384.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after buying an additional 800,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

