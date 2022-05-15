Raymond James Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $272.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 687.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 4.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

