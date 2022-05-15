Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,600.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 57.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $420,123.35 and $2,600.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,885.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.50 or 0.06862391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00227982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00686399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00545442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00070412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,519,744 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

