RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71.
In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $65,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
