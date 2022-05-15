RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 75,700 shares of company stock valued at $65,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.